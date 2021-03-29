Policy and Advocacy Manager, CO2 Value Europe – Brussels

CO2 Value Europe (CVE) is a non-profit industry-driven association dedicated to Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU), also called recycling of CO2. Our mission is to promote the development and market deployment of sustainable industrial solutions that convert CO2 into valuable products such as fuels, chemicals or construction materials, in order to contribute to the net reduction of global CO2 emissions and to the replacement of fossil feedstock by renewable feedstock. It is the only association in Europe entirely dedicated to the subject, gathering more than 70 stakeholders from all the relevant sectors of the CO2 value chain: CO2 emitters from all sig­nificant process and energy intensive industries, providers of renewable energy and hydrogen, CO2 conversion technology developers, and users of CO2-based products. CVE is committed to build up an integrated vision and action plan to develop CO2 utilisation into a new industrial sector, to integrate the efforts of the many different players involved in the value chain and to become the ambassador of the CO2 utilisation community towards policy makers and funders. To support its development, we are seeking to recruit a:

Policy and Advocacy Manager

Summary

The European Green Deal has set very ambitious climate goals for Europe accompanied with a very complex regulatory framework to support the realisation of these goals. The Policy & Advocacy Manager will play a key role in developing and implementing the policy and advocacy strategy of the Association. She/He will support the positioning of the Association on important regulatory issues and liaise with relevant stakeholders to advocate for CVE’s positions. Also, She/He will support policy activities in several EU projects where CVE is a partner. She/He will be closely working with the Communications Team and will be referring to the Secretary General.

Main Responsibilities

Monitor, analyse and prioritise the policy landscape relevant for Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU), at EU level and in key member states as appropriate

Draft briefings to explain the relevance of regulatory packages to CVE’s members

Support the positioning of the Association on regulatory issues within the advocacy-related Working Groups

Support the drafting of comprehensive policy positions

Identify, analyse and develop fruitful relations with relevant stakeholders

Advocate CVE’s positions towards policy makers at EU level and in key member states

Raise awareness and recognition at political level of the strategic importance and potential of CCU

Lead the building of alliances and joint actions with like-minded actors (e.g. environmental organisations, industry associations, public institutions, think-tanks)

Represent CVE in various expert fora and conferences where CVE is invited to participate

Contribute to EU projects where CVE is entrusted with the tasks of regulatory analysis

Support the daily activities of CVE with inputs on regulatory issues

Profile

Must-have:

A university degree in Public Affairs, Policy Management, or related fields.

At least 6-7 years of professional experience in policy analysis, advocacy, consulting and policy campaigning.

An excellent understanding of energy and climate policy issues and how they link to CCU.

Perfectly fluent in written and spoken English.

Excellent knowledge of the decision making processes at EU level.

Strong interest in climate change, sustainability and energy transition issues.

Established personal contacts among policy and other stakeholders at EU level.

Experience working with EU institutions and international industry associations.

Out-of-the-box thinker, proactive, organized, enthusiastic, independent and team worker.

Nice-to-have:

Experience in best practices in stakeholder analysis and engagement.

Good understanding of the greentech sector and of complex technical issues.

Knowledge of any other European languages.

Experience with social media and other communication means.

Contract and location:

The proposed contract is on a fulltime basis for 2 years, starting as soon as possible and with the possibility for further extension.

A competitive remuneration package is offered, based on the candidate’s experience.

The position is based in Brussels, but may entail some business travels within Europe. Flexibility in working time and place is required.

How to Apply?

Please send your CV and motivation statement (letter, video, or any other contribution you might think of) to contact@co2value.eu no later than 13/04/2021 with the title “Policy & Advocacy Manager”. You need to have the right to work in the EU in order to apply. Please address any questions you may have to the same e-mail.

Find the original job posting on CO2 Value’s website.