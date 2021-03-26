Sustainable Investing Senior Research Analyst (ED), JP Morgan Asset Management – London

The Role

JPMAM is looking to add a senior research analyst to the Sustainable Investing team, to lead, contribute to and expand all aspects of the team’s research work. S/he will be expected to work with the Global Head of Sustainable Investing and a team of dedicated research analysts globally to establish and execute on the overall research agenda and strategy, focusing on delivering key ESG and thematic insights including climate change, as well as portfolio implementation methodologies and investment frameworks across asset classes.

S/he will be expected to make immediate contributions to the firm’s understanding of sustainable investing research, in order to add value to cross-asset investments and our clients. The successful candidate will possess a passion for creative and critical thinking about financial markets, and a desire to be part of a fast-growing team. Previous experience in ESG/ sustainable investing research and/or investment management in essential.

Expectations of the role

Research Strategy & Execution

Develop and deliver a platform ESG/ sustainable investing research capability to deliver original insights, thematic framework and analytical tools

Manage and maintain the proprietary ESG signals, scoring system and centralised database to provide ESG data, tools and connectivity to other investment teams.

Create climate-related research framework and platform to develop analytical capabilities and portfolio tool to assess and integrate physical and transition risks and opportunities into investment management.

Independently conduct ESG research to drive investment solutions and portfolios.

Initiate, design, coordinate and deliver thought leadership pieces to educate and enhance the firm’s and its clients’ understanding on sustainability and climate change.

Position the Sustainable Investing team for future growth by developing and delivering a research platform for now and the future.

Build relationships with other teams supporting the investment and research process.

Closely partner with multiple teams across the organization in the execution of joint research work, and partner to design and construct portfolios tailored to suit investor requirements and preferences.

Internal Stakeholder & Client Engagement

Collaborate with other members on the Sustainable Investing team to identify, develop and execute on strategic research projects in line with the firm’s ESG philosophy and global investment stewardship priorities.

Partner closely with multiple teams across JPMAM in the development and execution of joint research work, and to design and construct investment frameworks, analytical tools to suit investor requirements and preferences.

Design and build research and analytical tools for advisory to internal portfolio managers and clients.

Lead the ESG Data & Research Working Group under the Sustainable Investment Leadership Team (SILT).

Engaging with clients to support business development activities to provide ESG and climate-related portfolio or investment solutions in capacity as a Sustainable Investing specialist.

Represent Sustainable Investing research at JPMAM in work with regulators and industry bodies on ESG data, materiality framework, impact measurement across sustainability-related themes including climate change.



Qualifications

This is a demanding job that requires leadership, independent thinking, analytical skills, effective client and stakeholder management, purposeful collaboration and pragmatic problem-solving skills. The successful candidate will possess a passion for creative and critical thinking about financial markets, and a desire to be part of a fast-growing team. They will need to be pro-active as well as thorough in understanding, valuing and maintaining coverage on existing research projects. Previous experience in ESG/ sustainable investing research and/or portfolio management either in Asset Management or a closely related business is essential.

Advanced degree (Masters or PhD) required within a business or technical field (finance, economics, science, engineering, mathematics etc.)

15+ years of practical experience with demonstrated experience and deep expertise in ESG/ sustainable investing and climate change related research.

Solid understanding of financial markets, investment theories and asset valuations.

Strong understanding of data available in the investment management industry and experience in managing and accessing such data to support research efforts.

Project management skills and the ability to manage several projects simultaneously;

Excellent quantitative skills, as evidenced by formal training in econometrics or statistics, and extensive experience in utilizing those skills within a financial services institution.

Experience managing numerous investment professionals in a complex, global environment, and attracting, hiring, setting expectations for, managing and mentoring individuals and/or teams.

Excellent written and oral communication skills to articulate methods, insights and recommendations from complex and quantitative analysis in a compelling and influential way, both internally and to expert and non-technical audiences;

Outstanding interpersonal characteristics, reputation, and team orientation.

Experience of influential engagement with senior-level stakeholders and comfort working alongside/in collaboration with leaders in finance and industry, government officials, as well as academic experts and research organisations.





JPMorgan Chase & Co. offers an exceptional benefits program and a highly competitive compensation package. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

JP Morgan is a global leader in financial services, providing strategic advice and products to the world’s most prominent corporations, governments, wealthy individuals and institutional investors. Our first-class business in a first-class way approach to serving clients drives everything we do. We strive to build trusted, long-term partnerships to help our clients achieve their business objectives.

We recognize that our people are our strength and the diverse talents they bring to our global workforce are directly linked to our success. We are an equal opportunity employer and place a high value on diversity and inclusion at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of any protected attribute, including race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital or veteran status, pregnancy or disability, or any other basis protected under applicable law. In accordance with applicable law, we make reasonable accommodations for applicants’ and employees’ religious practices and beliefs, as well as any mental health or physical disability needs.

APPLY HERE