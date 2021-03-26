Senior Analyst, Carbon & Emissions, Westwood Global Energy Group – London

Westwood Global Energy Group

The Westwood Global Energy Group is home to some of the most respected solutions in energy market research and intelligence. We provide the actionable insight that businesses, industry bodies and investors need to answer their most strategic, technical and commercial questions. We differentiate ourselves by focussing on our specialisms, quality, and adaptability.

We are committed to helping the oil and gas and broader energy industry navigate the Energy Transition successfully. As a result, we have created a new business unit (BU) focused on the transition and are developing solutions and capabilities to support our clients as the industry and their business evolve.

The Role

As the oil and gas industry adapts to the energy transition, it is becoming increasingly important to be able to account for and manage emissions across the value chain. Several E&Ps have now announced voluntary targets to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and are increasingly targeting investment in carbon management solutions, such as carbon, capture and storage. The oil and gas supply chain is also looking to make their contribution to managing emissions, and support their customers as they transition to a lower carbon energy portfolio.

Working within the new Energy Transition BU and reporting directly to the Head of Energy Transition, you will lead the Group’s analysis on carbon and emissions analysis. Working collaboratively with the research and consulting teams, you will develop a centre of excellence for carbon and emissions related tools, data, insight and thought leadership to support the business. You will also support the development of new market intelligence solutions related to carbon management technologies, which are aligned to client needs.

The role will primarily be based in London but may require occasional International travel.

Main Tasks

Develop emissions calculations framework for oil and gas exploration and production, and the supply chain, to embed in existing market intelligence solutions and to leverage for bespoke analysis

Monitor, collect and analyse corporate emission and carbon emissions management technology investment data across the oil and gas sector

Develop regular unique insights, presentations (client and industry) and reports

Support the development of new carbon and emissions related market intelligence solutions

Provide analytical support for the consulting team in carbon and emissions related projects and related queries

Support other emissions-related initiatives on an ad-hoc basis

Build a strong network of relationships and contacts across the industry

Professional Skills

Experience of working within a similar industry

Knowledge of emissions derived from oil and gas and associated supply chain, as well as lifecycle analysis

Demonstrable experience of calculating and modelling emissions for oil and gas assets

Knowledge of the merits and drawbacks of different methodologies used for emissions calculation, in oil and gas and the broader energy industry

Knowledge of drivers of energy, carbon and emission markets, as well as carbon management solutions, including carbon taxation, carbon capture and storage and carbon offsets

Experience of working collaboratively across multiple stakeholders to create solutions that are aligned to client needs and internal objectives

Experience of operating independently in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Able to analyse, interpret and derive insight from multiple data and information sources

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to carry out and write independent research

Highly competent in MS Office

Behavioural Skills

Passionate about the Energy Transition

Intellectually Curious

Credibility in sector

Engaging

Networking and influencing

Public speaking

APPLY HERE