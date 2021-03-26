EV, renewable diesel expansion to nearly halve California LCFS prices by 2026 -report

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values will fall significantly from current levels in the next five years as electric vehicles’ share of the transportation fuel pool rises and renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable diesel production continues ramping up, according to a report published Thursday.