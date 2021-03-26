UK should not use foreign credits to meet near-term climate goal, say advisors

Published 17:52 on March 26, 2021 / Last updated at 17:52 on March 26, 2021

The UK should not use foreign carbon credits to help meet its binding 2023-2027 emissions budget, but the country could consider purchases to help spur international action, the government’s climate advisory body said on Friday.