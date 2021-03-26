UK should not use foreign credits to meet near-term climate goal, say advisors
Published 17:52 on March 26, 2021 / Last updated at 17:52 on March 26, 2021 / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK should not use foreign carbon credits to help meet its binding 2023-2027 emissions budget, but the country could consider purchases to help spur international action, the government’s climate advisory body said on Friday.
The UK should not use foreign carbon credits to help meet its binding 2023-2027 emissions budget, but the country could consider purchases to help spur international action, the government’s climate advisory body said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.