Pandemic slashes Britain’s GHG emissions by 9% in 2020
Published 17:27 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 23:33 on March 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions fell a massive 8.9% in 2019, according to provisional government data released Thursday, with drops in almost every sector due to reduced activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
