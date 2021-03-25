Canadian Supreme Court upholds legality of federal CO2 pricing regime
Published 13:53 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 14:21 on March 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments
The Canadian federal government has the authority to impose its ‘backstop’ CO2 levy and output-based pricing system (OBPS) on recalcitrant provinces, the nation’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday, in a major victory for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s landmark climate strategy.
