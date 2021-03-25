EMEA > EU Market: EUAs droop to 2-week low as virus, market fears mount

EU Market: EUAs droop to 2-week low as virus, market fears mount

Published 17:32 on March 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:26 on March 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs fell by as much as 5% on Thursday to slip below €40 for the first time in two weeks, as markets sank while coronavirus infections rose in Europe, dimming recovery prospects.

