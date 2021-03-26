Senior Economist, Carbon Markets, Vivid Economics – London

Job title: Senior Economist, Carbon Markets

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London or Amsterdam

Hours: Full-time/Flexi

Compensation range:

Salary of £49,000-£58,000 per annum

Opportunity for annual discretionary bonus

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Closing date: Until a suitable candidate is found

Summary:

Vivid Economics is a mission-driven, strategic economics consultancy that works with clients in both the public and private sectors to tackle some of the biggest sustainability issues facing our world today. Headquartered in London and with projects that spans the globe, we are renowned for ‘putting economics to good use’ to impact public policy and commercial decision-making. Our expertise and cutting-edge analytical tools are used across a wide variety of sectors, and we pride ourselves on the depth of our knowledge and the flexibility with which we approach change.

We have an exciting portfolio of projects, ranging from supporting the design and implementation climate policies across the world, helping financial institutions set and meet climate commitments and providing corporates with leading strategic advice on carbon markets and climate issues.

To continue this growth, we are currently recruiting for a financial carbon market analyst with expertise in the EUA market and other carbon markets. The candidate is expected to support growth and delivery of a range of EUA and carbon market offerings. The ideal candidate has consulting experience and a strong background in finance, economics, or a related discipline.

Vivid Economics is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes all applicants regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

Description of the role:

A successful Senior Economist is able to analyse new and complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products. A Senior Economist will also be expected to manage some staff and parts of projects, as well as to begin to develop client relationships.

Candidates should have experience covering the below specialties, or in a closely-related areas:

Delivering insightful analysis on carbon markets, including rapid assessments of emerging trends and developments.

Providing strategic advice to financial institutions and/or corporates on climate topics.

Translating technical research and strategy advise into clear, concise, and relevant messaging and recommendations for high-level decision makers.

Primary day-to-day duties of a Senior Economist

Structuring and applying economic frameworks to analytical problems.

Developing client solutions, addressing client input, and designing materials that effectively communicate recommendations.

Maintaining and developing relationships with existing clients, as well as a broader professional network.

Keeping updated with knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; participating in professional organisations.

Identifying and contributing to business development and marketing opportunities.

Coordinating and leading the development of bid materials for a range of clients, especially bilateral and multilateral donors and their government partners

Developing expertise and intellectual property (assets) within the company on urban infrastructure and built environment topics and issues

Participating in company improvements and potentially leading on internal change initiatives

Developing and seeing through plans, forecasting resources, preparing budgets; and supporting the development of junior staff.

Reporting and supervisory relationships:

A Senior Economist will lead key streams of work for a project and may also begin to take the primary lead on a project as a whole. As a result, a Senior Economist may supervise up to three people, of Economist and Analyst grade. A Senior Economist will report to the Cities & Infrastructure Practice Lead.

Experience and qualifications:

Candidates must have sufficient experience to demonstrate competency in the duties described. As a guide, experience on projects for NGO/private/public clients, with budget ranges of x to x would be preferred. Economic analysis experience is essential and the ability to lead teams working on both quantitative and qualitative workstreams. Previous consultancy experience is not necessary but is preferred.

A degree in economics, finance or a closely related field is required, with strong academic performance. A Master’s degree or Ph.D. in a relevant field is preferred. Fluency in English is essential. French, German or Spanish are a plus.

Previous experience managing projects and complex analysis is required. Good business development and project management experience in development projects in a consultancy environment would be preferred. Candidates must have an ability to think strategically and to work in a fast-paced and complex work environment. Experience in upward managing and supporting a multi-organisation consortium or partners based in other countries/organisations, with strong stakeholder engagement skills is a plus.

How to apply via our website vivideconomics.com/careers

We are hiring, come join us!

http://www.vivideconomics.com/careers #careers #newrole #opportunities #puttingeconomicstogooduse