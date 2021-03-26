Job Postings > European Carbon Trader (VP), ING – London

The Commodity Trading desk is providing commodity hedges and risk management solutions. The main clients are corporates with hedging needs in the commodity space. The desk has a global presence with teams in New York, Singapore and London. The desk covers a wide product range, covering Energy, Base and Precious Metals and Softs & Agri's.

Department Overview:

Main Duties and Responsibilities of Role:

  • Actively follow developments in (paper) commodity markets;
  • Continuously check and update relevant market parameters;
  • Price indicative and firm quotes for clients;
  • Have continuous interaction with Sales on trading/hedging ideas;
  • Manage risk position of the desk within the applicable limits and desk risk tolerance;
  • 100% observance of all FCA requirements, industry conduct rules and ING Compliance standards.

Career Potential

  • Increasing scope and responsibility in a growing trading book
  • Possibility for STA or permanent assignment in other FM Trading locations
  • Grow into managerial role in commodity team or elsewhere in FM

Candidate Profile

Qualification/Education

Essential:

  • Educated to Degree level.

Experience/Knowledge

Essential:

  • Minimum 3 years’ in European Carbon trading (Power nice to have);
  • Excellent knowledge of European Carbon business (corporates and investor products);
  • Strong knowledge of European physical power trading;
  • Programming skills is critical (Python, Excel VBA, …)

Desirable:

  • Knowledge of regulatory changes and impact on trading activities.

Personal Competencies

Essential:

  • Strong analytical skills;
  • Proactive behaviour and perpetual energy and drive to improve performance;
  • Effective team player with good interpersonal and communication skills;
  • Challenger of the status quo, always striving to do things more efficiently and effectively.

