European Carbon Trader (VP), ING – London

Department Overview:
The Commodity Trading desk is providing commodity hedges and risk management solutions. The main clients are corporates with hedging needs in the commodity space. The desk has a global presence with teams in New York, Singapore and London. The desk covers a wide product range, covering Energy, Base and Precious Metals and Softs & Agri’s.
Main Duties and Responsibilities of Role:
- Actively follow developments in (paper) commodity markets;
- Continuously check and update relevant market parameters;
- Price indicative and firm quotes for clients;
- Have continuous interaction with Sales on trading/hedging ideas;
- Manage risk position of the desk within the applicable limits and desk risk tolerance;
- 100% observance of all FCA requirements, industry conduct rules and ING Compliance standards.
Career Potential
- Increasing scope and responsibility in a growing trading book
- Possibility for STA or permanent assignment in other FM Trading locations
- Grow into managerial role in commodity team or elsewhere in FM
Candidate Profile
Qualification/Education
Essential:
- Educated to Degree level.
Experience/Knowledge
Essential:
- Minimum 3 years’ in European Carbon trading (Power nice to have);
- Excellent knowledge of European Carbon business (corporates and investor products);
- Strong knowledge of European physical power trading;
- Programming skills is critical (Python, Excel VBA, …)
Desirable:
- Knowledge of regulatory changes and impact on trading activities.
Personal Competencies
Essential:
- Strong analytical skills;
- Proactive behaviour and perpetual energy and drive to improve performance;
- Effective team player with good interpersonal and communication skills;
- Challenger of the status quo, always striving to do things more efficiently and effectively.