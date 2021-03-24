Polish power supply at risk from further carbon price hikes, warns utility PGE
Published 19:50 on March 24, 2021 / Last updated at 19:50 on March 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Another surge in EUA prices risks Poland’s electricity supply if the EU fails to intervene, the country’s biggest power generator PGE warned on Wednesday as Polish and EU officials touted prospects for the bloc's recovery funds to clean the grid.
