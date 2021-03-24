EU Market: EUAs notch small increase after bouncing off technical supports
Published 18:15 on March 24, 2021 / Last updated at 18:37 on March 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs erased intraday losses on Wednesday as late buying kicked in once it become clear technical supports above €40 were holding firm, as trading data showed the number of participants in the market reached a new all-time high.
