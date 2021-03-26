Senior Carbon Market Analyst, Shell – London

This role will be responsible for leading the development of analysis for the Environmental Products markets for Shell Energy Europe and Environmental Products. The successful candidate will have an important part to play in producing high quality analytics, targeted directly at producing commercial recommendations which add value to the trading bottom line.

Where you fit in

Shell Energy – Europe & Environmental Products (SE-EE) markets and trades natural gas and power across Europe (and potentially in Africa) and manages the environmental products business globally. SE-EE’s counterparties include major resource holders of gas, upstream producers, investment banks, trading houses, utilities and aggregators, power generators and large industrial and commercial gas and power users.

What’s the role

This position is responsible for developing Environmental Market analysis for Shell Energy Europe and Environmental Products. The successful candidate will lead the production of high-quality analytics, targeted directly at producing commercial recommendations which add value to the trading bottom line.

Responsibilities include:

Build and develop our fundamental analysis to support the global environmental products business.

Design and develop decision-supporting analysis, tools and models that support profitable trading/origination, including an EU Emissions Trading Scheme fundamental supply & demand model

Enhance and build the team by sharing new information and tools

Collaborate with other analytical teams within front office to generate consistent cross commodity analytics and forecasts (and ensuring best practice is maintained).

What we need from you

We’re keen to speak from individuals with proven current experience in analysing Environmental Products (EU Allowances/Certified Emission Reductions/Upstream Emission Reductions/Verified Carbon Units, etc.) and understanding of the drivers of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme. You must have detailed understanding of the regulation supporting the development of the Environmental Products and the impact these have on the forward evolution of the markets.

We also hope your CV will show as many of the following as possible:

Able to demonstrate working knowledge of developing supply/demand outlooks for commodity markets and other analytical experience.

Excellent communication skills

Experience of working in a trading environment

Understanding of statistics and modelling is highly regarded

Experience of using SQL, visualisation tools (such as Tableau/PowerBI/etc.)

Experience in the data science libraries in Python (such as Pandas,Numpy,etc.) to develop analysis is highly desirable

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Shell started operations in the United Kingdom more than 110 years ago. Since then we have grown into a leading innovative oil and gas company that rewards its employees by investing heavily in their careers and learning. Our people are our greatest asset, and our commitment to your career will see you thrive in a work environment that offers an industry-leading development programme. When your ideas travel, Shell will benefit and innovation will thrive. Shell has a key role to play in helping meet the UK’s growing energy demand, whilst using innovative technologies to develop cleaner energy. We are the largest FTSE 100 company in the UK by market capitalisation, and make a significant contribution to the UK economy. As well as processing 35% of the gas coming into the UK, we serve more than four million customers at our filling stations each week. Shell employs some 6,400 skilled staff as well as many contractors.

