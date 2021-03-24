China > Beijing positions itself as hub for China’s voluntary carbon trade

Beijing positions itself as hub for China’s voluntary carbon trade

Published 11:11 on March 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:11 on March 24, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Beijing plans to set up a trading centre for voluntary carbon trading, the municipal government said Wednesday, a move seen as positioning the capital as the key hub for the voluntary market after Shanghai landed the right to serve the national compliance market.

