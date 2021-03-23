EU carbon border levy “can’t neglect least-developed countries”, says IPCC advisor
Published 19:38 on March 23, 2021 / Last updated at 23:28 on March 23, 2021 / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The EU cannot neglect the projected growth in emissions from least-developed countries (LDCs) when designing its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), an IPCC senior advisor said on Tuesday.
