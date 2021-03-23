RFS Market: RIN prices execute V-shaped weekend turnaround as bean oil boosts

Published 17:17 on March 23, 2021 / Last updated at 17:17 on March 23, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values surged on Tuesday on strong bean oil prices and the reopening of a gasoline arbitrage, erasing much of the losses sustained under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) last week.