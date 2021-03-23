RFS Market: RIN prices execute V-shaped weekend turnaround as bean oil boosts
Published 17:17 on March 23, 2021 / Last updated at 17:17 on March 23, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values surged on Tuesday on strong bean oil prices and the reopening of a gasoline arbitrage, erasing much of the losses sustained under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) last week.
US biofuel credit (RIN) values surged on Tuesday on strong bean oil prices and the reopening of a gasoline arbitrage, erasing much of the losses sustained under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.