Washington carbon market bill clears next committee with transportation package requirement

Published 18:27 on March 23, 2021 / Last updated at 18:27 on March 23, 2021

A Washington State Senate committee moved a WCI-aligned cap-and-trade bill closer to a full floor vote on Monday, though lawmakers inserted a provision that will tether the programme’s implementation to the enactment of a transportation funding package.