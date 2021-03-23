Even quickly rising carbon prices not sufficient for China to meet climate goals, says investment bank
Published 14:25 on March 23, 2021 / Last updated at 16:05 on March 23, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
China needs rapidly rising prices in its emissions trading scheme and a modest carbon tax for non-covered sectors in order to stand a chance of meeting its climate ambitions, but even then it will have to rely on technological progress, one of the country’s top investment banks said Tuesday.
