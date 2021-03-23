Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager, Climate Partner – Munich

YOUR MISSION

You create project portfolios in the field of Carbon Offset Services

You provide support in purchasing, planning and sourcing of climate action projects

You manage the merchandise management in the company’s internal database as well as in the official registers and create evaluations and statistics

You are in contact with the international project partners and keep yourself informed about the current carbon offset market

You support the team internally with questions about climate protection projects and with appointments

YOUR PROFILE

You have at least two years of relevant professional experience in purchasing, controlling or similar areas – we are open to all apprenticeships and fields of study

Ideally you already have some knowledge of the carbon offset market

You have an independent and careful way of working

You are enthusiastic about sustainability and climate action

You enjoy working in a team

You have a very good knowledge of German and English

WHY US?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/en/careers.

CONTACT

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com

ABOUT US

ClimatePartner is a solutions provider in corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset unavoidable emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, which is confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 150 employees are spread across offices in Munich, Berlin, Essen, Cologne, Vienna, Zürich, London and Yerevan. We work with about 3,000 companies in 35 countries.