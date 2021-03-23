EMEA > EU Market: EUAs sink back below €42 as virus measures weigh on markets

EU Market: EUAs sink back below €42 as virus measures weigh on markets

Published 18:22 on March 23, 2021

EUAs fell 3.3% on Tuesday, giving back the previous session's gains as wider markets weakened on fears about how renewed coronavirus restrictions will hit consumer demand and impede an economic recovery.

