EU Market: EUAs sink back below €42 as virus measures weigh on markets
Published 18:22 on March 23, 2021 / Last updated at 18:22 on March 23, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell 3.3% on Tuesday, giving back the previous session's gains as wider markets weakened on fears about how renewed coronavirus restrictions will hit consumer demand and impede an economic recovery.
