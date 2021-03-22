Oil firm BP reports 10% fall in full-scope emissions
Published 21:51 on March 22, 2021
Oil major BP saw a 10.1% drop in its 2020 full-scope GHG emissions as sales fell sharply due to pandemic restrictions, it said on Monday, reporting less of a decrease than that of its main rival Shell.
