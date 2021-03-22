Additional permit allocations to lower RGGI auction supply for remaining 2021 sales

Published 21:10 on March 22, 2021 / Last updated at 21:10 on March 22, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI’s remaining auctions this year will see total volume decline by roughly 4% from the Q1 sale, after two member states set their allowance allocation levels following the power sector carbon market’s bank adjustment announcement last week, data showed.