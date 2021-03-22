Business Developer, Renewables (PPA/On-Site solar), World Kinect Energy Services – France/Germany/Netherlands

Business Developer, Renewables (PPA/On-Site solar) required by a rapidly expanding energy services company which is part of a leading Fortune 100 Corporate

The Business Developer Renewables (PPA/On-Site solar) will assume responsibility for working with Europe wide business clients to assist with the implementation of Kinect’s on-site solar and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) strategies. The Head Business Developer, Renewables (PPA/On-Site solar) will work with customers across Europe to qualify the solar potential at customer sites and will drive the roll-out of World Kinect Energy Services renewable offering within Europe and oversee performance against sales budget. You will be responsible for driving the commercial strategy. This includes advising clients on structuring energy contracts and negotiating agreements as they seek renewable energy through onsite and offsite generation.

This is a unique opportunity for an individual who has a passion for renewable energy sales to assume responsibility overseeing the product development, strategy definition, roll-out and sales performance versus budget of the Company’s Europe wide renewable energy solutions.

Formed in 2016, World Kinect Energy Services is part of the World Fuel Services Corporation (WFS) – a leading global fuel logistics company, engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of marine, land and aviation fuel and other energy management products and services e.g. Power and Natural Gas. WFS is a publicly listed company (NYSE: INT), headquartered in Miami, Florida and a recognised Fortune 500 Company.

Kinect’s roots were established decades ago and today the global Kinect platform represents the collective talents of Bergen Energi, Nordisk Energipartner, U.S. Energy Services, UX Energy, Beach Front Energy, KTM, Inc., On-Demand Energy, Orchard Energy and Professional Utility Board Australia. Each World Kinect Energy Services company brings regional expertise and unique insights to make World Kinect Energy Services a leading global energy management company specializing in providing best in class advisory, brokerage, procurement, agency and other energy management services such as Supply & Trading to its clients worldwide.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implementation and development of international project plan and sales strategy for Renewables.

Our core focus is on supporting our client’s transition to renewable energy, thus having a focus on the risks and opportunities from the corporate side is required.

Advise corporate energy buyers in building their energy procurement strategy

Increase the breadth and depth of client engagements by positioning yourself and World Kinect Energy Services as a trusted advisor in renewables energy procurement, in particular for corporate Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”)

Advise on structuring and negotiating PPAs for utility-scale, commercial-scale and on-site wind and solar projects for C&I clients.

Risk assessments related to the projects, including real estate risks, political risks, permitting and environmental risks, and financial risks and corresponding mitigation strategies

Management level key account management – Our new colleague should have a strong technical insight to the PPA /On-Site solar structures, markets and mechanism combined with a strong commercial and sustainability understanding of the pro’s and con’s of PPA’s in a corporate context.

Procurement process ownership when undertaking with the client and able to structure and execute elements like, RFP processes, Term Sheets and final PPA negotiations.

Identify and nurture relationships with local/regional developers, brokers, banks, contractors, wind turbine/solar panels suppliers etc. to identify project opportunities

Flawless execution against sales targets and customer solution delivery – delivering value adding analysis and recommendation to our clients to base their decision making on, is the core of our business. Therefore, we need a well-organized person with solid project management skills and analytical capabilities, who understand the corporate world and their approach to renewable energy.

Assist with the implementation of Kinect’s on-site solar and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) strategies.

the Renewable Energy specialist will take the lead for the customer in qualifying the solar potential at customer sites;

developing, and administering RFPs or other competitive bidding processes;

financial and technical analysis of solar proposals;

overseeing project development through construction for the client.

assist with the identification and qualification of prospective PPA projects;

the completion of analyses to assess the price risk of PPA projects;

Managing portfolios of projects across multiple sites at the same time.

PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):

The successful candidate is likely to have in excess of 5 years renewable industry experience gained in the strategic sales of renewable energy solutions and PPAs to business customers.

Strong knowledge of renewable technologies and the different solutions available in Europe is essential.

Solution selling and negotiation skills and experience are essential.

Engineering qualification and industry knowledge in relation to the development and roll-out of renewable energy solutions is desirable.

Solar industry experience is essential across the technical, financial, contractual, and implementation phases and knowledge of the structure and operation of electric markets as it relates to large off-site renewable energy projects is essential.

Knowledge of existing and emerging technology, energy markets and renewable energy incentives and policy is essential. Being able to effectively communicate the renewable energy benefits including the financial (e.g. price reduction, hedging), and the environmental (e.g. carbon reduction)

Excellent understanding of renewable energy incentives, policy, and existing renewable energy markets is essential.

Experience of analyzing and modelling electric markets and electric tariffs is essential.

High-level understanding of: solar layout and design software, electrical system design as it relates to sizing solar PV systems is essential

Long term strategy management and pnl management experience in the renewables sector is desirable.

Experience from physical energy markets (scheduling/dispatching) is an advantage

Mathematical and statistical understanding is important

Strong analytical skills are essential – extremely proficient with the use of Microsoft Excel and other modelling software

Strong oral and written communication skills in English is essential and or French, German or Dutch.

Results driven approach is essential.

Strong project management skills are essential.

Strong problem-solving, mathematical, financial modeling and organizational skills are essential.

Strong team working skills are essential.

Apply via the below link:

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/wfscareers/job/PARIS-FR-Remote/Renewable-Energy-Specialist—PPA-On-Site-solar-_R11138-1