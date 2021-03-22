Principal adviser ETS, NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Integral part of the leadership team within the Forestry & Land Management directorate.

Ma tau rourou, ma taku rourou, ka ora te iwi (with your contribution and my contribution the people will prosper)

• Play a key role in supporting New Zealand’s climate change responsibilities

• Key senior leadership role – fixed term through to 30 June 2023

• Work life balance and flexible work arrangements whenever possible

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the role

The Principal Adviser ETS Forestry is responsible for providing intellectual leadership, in-depth analysis and advice on:

• Emerging issues affecting forest carbon in the Emission Trading Scheme

• The sustainable use of New Zealand’s forestry resources

• Initiatives to support the transition of a low carbon economy and the vital role of forestry

About You│Mōu

You will be taking the lead at a national and international level in representing Ministry and Government positions, advancing the Government’s goals by actively engaging with relevant external stakeholders, especially at strategic or sector-wide level. This role works closely with colleagues from the Policy & Trade Branch on the development and implementation of forestry policy priorities, strategies and objectives for helping New Zealand meet its climate change goals.

Along with your 10 + years of relevant experience in forestry, carbon accounting and Emission Trading Schemes, you will bring:

• An international standing in your field of interest. For example, you may have presented or represented at an international level or published own work.

• A very strong analytical ability with a capacity to quickly identify and clearly express core elements of an issue or proposal

• Excellent communication skills to interface effectively with other MPI staff, research providers, Ministers, other government agencies, Maori, industry, conservation interests, and international agencies

• Strong regulatory knowledge and experience

• Demonstrated ability to act as a primary coach and mentor for other staff, including those who do not have a strong scientific background

The salary band for this position is $128,247 – $150,879.

Mō tō mātou rōpū – About our team

The Forestry & Land Management directorate is within Te Uru Rākau. Te Uru Rākau is a branded business unit within the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and is leading the Government’s renewed focus on forestry, one of our country’s most successful primary industries. Comprising teams with diverse responsibilities spanning operational delivery through to strategic policy development we provide the focus and direction needed to strengthen and grow the forestry sector in New Zealand. You’ll be joining a dynamic and diverse team who all share a common goal of improving the social, environmental and economic outcomes for New Zealand.

Mō te Manatū Ahu Matua – About MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is responsible for ‘Growing and Protecting New Zealand’. It’s no mean feat, and we have a team of hard working and passionate people in a variety of roles both on the ground and in the office supporting us to make this happen.

MPI has a focus on career pathways and we will work with you to help you grow.

Me pēhea te tuku tono – How to apply

To view the position description and/or apply for the role (submitting a cover letter and current curriculum vitae), please click on “APPLY NOW” on this site or visit the MPI Careers site. For tracking and reporting purposes, all applications must be submitted through our online careers portal.

To apply for this role you must hold the right to work in New Zealand or be eligible to obtain it.

For internal candidates please ensure your current manager is aware of your application.

Applications close: Sunday 11 April 2021

If you have any questions about the role, please contact Fiona O’Brien, Senior Recruitment Adviser on 04- 894 3492 or Fiona.O’Brien@mpi.govt.nz.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values inclusion and diversity. Your unique talents and experience will help us deliver exceptional services to our communities in Aotearoa. In return you’ll enjoy an inclusive and flexible working environment in a diverse team of people while you’re growing your career here in NZ and internationally. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to tell us when you apply so that we can assist you through the recruitment process.