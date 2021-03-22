Analyst, Corporate Engagement, IGCC – Sydney/Melbourne

ABOUT THE INVESTOR GROUP ON CLIMATE CHANGE

The Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) is a not-for-profit collaboration of Australian and New Zealand investors focusing on the impact that climate change has on the financial value of investments. IGCC represents institutional investors, with total funds under management of over $2 trillion, and others in the investment community interested in the impact of climate change on investments.

IGCC aims to encourage government policies and investment practices that address the risks and opportunities of climate change, for the ultimate benefit of superannuants and unit holders.

IGCC is co-founder and supporting partner of the Climate Action 100+, a five-year initiative led by investors to engage with the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to improve their performance in addressing climate change. To date, over 400 investors with more than US$39 trillion in assets under management have signed on to the initiative. This initiative was developed and launched by five global investor organisations, including the Investor Group on Climate Change, Asia Investor Group on Climate Change, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, Ceres and the Principles for Responsible Investment.

ROLE DESCRIPTION & RESPONSIBILITIES

This role will be responsible for coordinating engagement research and analysis in alignment with the goals of the Climate Action 100+ corporate engagement initiative. This will include undertaking company research on Australian companies’ climate transition targets and plans, developing and delivering briefing papers and reports, and coordinating webinars and meetings. The role will also be a key member of global strategic projects and working groups related to research, company benchmarking, and sector decarbonisation. The role reports to the Director, Climate Action 100+, who is based in Melbourne.

DUTIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Assess and identify the research and insight requirements to support company engagements via Climate Action 100+ in the Australasian region.

• Develop a program of work including:

o Assessing company specific data and analysis from data providers and relevant NGOs supporting the Climate Action 100+ initiative

o Coordinating regular briefings (written) and webinars (via videoconference) on key topics for the Climate Action 100+ signatory investors.

o Working with external research providers to conduct bespoke research as required including managing projects from concept to delivery.

• Management of relationships with data providers, NGOs and other key stakeholders as required to deliver the research needs of the initiative.

• Coordinate roundtables, webinars, meetings and other multi-stakeholder events as required.

• Participation within company engagement groups, to deliver insights and contribute to priority setting and evaluation of company performance against investor asks.

• Participation as the IGCC representative on selected global strategic projects and working groups as required to deliver major research, sector strategies and benchmarking projects.

• Use of project management and customer relationship management systems.

• Actively contribute subject matter expertise within the Australasian Working Group and other IGCC working groups as appropriate.

• Collaborate with other IGCC initiatives as required such as supporting the delivery of the 2021 IGCC Summit.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Relevant tertiary qualification – ideally finance, economics and/or engineering or environmental disciplines.

• Three to five years of work experience in investment and equities analysis, ESG, shareholder engagement, and/or corporate sustainability.

• Industry experience in oil and gas, industrials, or mining sector analysis would also be highly regarded.

• Interest and experience in corporate climate performance including governance, emissions reduction targets and disclosure.

• Experience delivering high quality reports and briefing papers for external stakeholders that draw on significant qualitative and quantitative research.

• Experience in relationship management and coordinating with multiple partners and consultants to deliver a project outcome.

• Ability to evaluate workload and prioritise projects in a fast-paced environment.

• Strong project management skills and ability to consult with a broad range of stakeholders on project development and execution.

• Strong administration skills.

• Able to direct and manage multiple projects at the same time.

• Able to work well independently and as a team member and to ‘pitch in’ in a dynamic work environment.

• Comfortable working with different personalities and people.

• Desire to work in a mission-driven and non-profit environment.

WORK ARRANGEMENTS AND SALARY

This is a full time 12 month contract position with the option of extension. This role is based in either Sydney or Melbourne, with additional travel as required.

Note: some of the global working groups require attendance at meetings and calls outside of standard business hours.

Working in an industry association is about working in a small environment where people’s opinions are valued and listened to. We encourage open communication and transparency and promote a dynamic work environment.

IGCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will not discriminate against any individual based on race, colour, sex, national origin, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, military or veteran status, disability, or any factors prohibited by applicable law.

