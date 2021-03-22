South Korea to appoint three new ETS market makers
Published 23:57 on March 22, 2021 / Last updated at 06:17 on March 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea will appoint three additional market makers to boost liquidity in its emissions trading scheme, the environment ministry has announced, just days after amending the rules to allow private-sector entities to fill the role.
