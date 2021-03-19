WCI auction volume for May sale surges 30% on higher consignment, unsold allowances

Published 19:32 on March 19, 2021 / Last updated at 21:14 on March 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California-Quebec Q2 cap-and-trade auction will include more allowance supply than the previous quarter due to the reintroduction of unsold carbon permits and higher consignment, according to an auction notice published Friday.