Asia Pacific > Canada could emerge as green hydrogen supplier for Japan, others -panel

Canada could emerge as green hydrogen supplier for Japan, others -panel

Published 21:19 on March 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:19 on March 19, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Canada, International, Japan  /  No Comments

Canada has the potential to become a net exporter of green hydrogen by sparking domestic demand through the development of bus and truck fleets and entering into cooperative agreements with countries like Japan, panellists heard at a virtual conference this week.

Canada has the potential to become a net exporter of green hydrogen by sparking domestic demand through the development of bus and truck fleets and entering into cooperative agreements with countries like Japan, panellists heard at a virtual conference this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software