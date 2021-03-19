Carbon market veteran joins US-based offset developer C-Quest Capital
Published 15:57 on March 19, 2021 / Last updated at 15:57 on March 19, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Australia, Bavardage, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A carbon market veteran who co-founded a major offset investment group nearly two decades ago has joined US-based project developer C-Quest Capital, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A carbon market veteran who co-founded a major offset investment group nearly two decades ago has joined US-based project developer C-Quest Capital, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.