Senior Program Officer, Carbon Markets, Asia Society – NYC/DC/SF/LA

Asia Society Career Opportunity

Location: New York, DC, San Francisco or Los Angeles

Position: Senior Program Officer, Carbon Markets (Code 2006)

Introduction:

The Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) is a think- and do-tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific in security, prosperity and climate. ASPI’s climate work supports the development and implementation of ambitious and effective climate policies in Asia including carbon pricing, energy transition and net zero emission goals. Major areas of work currently include resolving design challenges of China’s national greenhouse gas emissions trading system, supporting development of successful national emissions trading systems across North East and South East Asia and climate policy cooperation between U.S. and China.

A Senior Program Officer will coordinate and help implement our climate projects that help to shape climate policy in Asia.

The position will support the Director of Asia-Pacific Sustainability. It is a 2-year, grant-funded position, with the potential for extension.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate and draft reports, policy papers, media articles, and other project deliverables on carbon pricing, energy transition, net zero emission goals and other climate policy topics, within quality, time and budget constraints.

Conduct desk research on status of emissions trading system development and related policy areas in China and elsewhere in Asia, as well as international best practice.

Develop high quality materials for publication and coordinate their dissemination through various media outlets.

Support development and delivery of online and in-person meetings, workshops, seminars and conferences, including all organizational and logistical aspects.

Build and maintain relationships with key project stakeholders at Asian and international levels.

Support development of project concepts and proposals for new fundraising.

Provide all administrative support and budget tracking for ASPI climate projects.

Engage in other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and experience:

Master’s degree or higher in subject relevant to climate change mitigation policy.

At least three years of relevant professional experience in a government, consulting, research or NGO environment.

Knowledge and experience in greenhouse gas emissions trading systems, national GHG mitigation targets (including net zero goals) and energy transition, and associated policies at national, including Asian, and international levels.

Knowledge of policy development methodologies including cost-benefit analysis, impact assessment, policy implementation and evaluation.

Experience in developing high quality and impactful written products for policy decision-makers.

Experience with organisation and delivery of events such as workshops, panel discussions, roundtables, etc.

Experience in supporting project management including administrative and financial support to projects.

Skills:

Excellent team working, able to work within multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary teams spread across several countries and time zones.

Strong analytical skills in relevant areas.

Good project management skills.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Highly developed interpersonal skills and self-motivation, able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to prioritise, multi-task and work to strict deadlines.

Excellent attention to detail.

Fluency in English required.

How to Apply:

Please email (1) cover letter addressing qualifications; (2) resume; and (3) salary requirements to aspijobs@asiasociety.org. These attachments should be PDF or MS Word files.

The email subject line should indicate the job title and code for the thematic area in which you are applying, and your last name.

Only complete applications will be accepted. No phone calls, please. Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted. Please regard your resume as having been received unless your email is bounced back.

Asia Society is an equal opportunity employer.