NA Markets: RGGI prices retrace after bank adjustment announcement, while CCAs languish
Published 21:46 on March 18, 2021 / Last updated at 21:46 on March 18, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices dropped on the secondary market this week after briefly rising following the programme’s five-year bank adjustment announcement, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) edged down as entities looked to shift positions out on the curve.
