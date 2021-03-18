RFS Market: RIN prices retrace as gas arbitrage closes

US biofuel credit (RIN) values declined from near all-time highs this week, as traders said a gasoline arbitrage window shut and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market participants looked to divert product.