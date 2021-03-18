Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices retrace as gas arbitrage closes

RFS Market: RIN prices retrace as gas arbitrage closes

Published 16:23 on March 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:23 on March 18, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values declined from near all-time highs this week, as traders said a gasoline arbitrage window shut and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market participants looked to divert product.

US biofuel credit (RIN) values declined from near all-time highs this week, as traders said a gasoline arbitrage window shut and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market participants looked to divert product.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software