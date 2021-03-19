Manager, Natural Climate Solutions, Land Life Company – Amsterdam/Remote

Do you have the expertise to help create the first set of certifiable Pairs-Era reforestation projects in Europe and elsewhere? Are you excited about leveraging the latest technologies and thinking in ways we create, track and verify impact via reforestation? Land Life Company may be looking for you!!

This is us

Land Life Company is a technology-driven reforestation company with the mission to help restore the worlds’ 2 billion hectares of degraded land. We plant trees at scale across the globe to kickstart ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. We are based in the Netherlands with local teams in Spain, the US and Australia.

We work with corporations, governments and large-scale NGO’s to create carbon sinks, improve biodiversity and restore habitat. We are a fast-growing company and are constantly bringing new business models and climate solutions to our customers and partners.

This is the role

We are looking for an experienced (VCS) project development and certification specialist to help create and manage the first set of certifiable Paris-Era reforestation NCS projects in Europe (with more locations to follow). You will play a critical role by taking our global plantings through the project development and registration cycle – interacting with stakeholders, auditors and standard bodies as well as streamlining and managing the relevant internal and MRV processes over time. In addition to that, you will also help us track, engage and shape the latest market, policy and technological developments in a world transitioning towards net zero.

This role is preferably Amsterdam-based but remote-working can be considered, too. You will report into the Head of Product. Your responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Manage (VCS) project registration : including (co)-authoring project descriptions, liaising with auditors and standards on the validation and registration processes as well as navigating the intricacies of e.g. double counting & increasing use of technologies

Project MRV management : as our forests mature, manage and oversee the monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) process over time.

Process coordination: create or finetune internal processes, checklists and scientific-/ monitoring designs together with our excellent Ops and Tech team. This means both coordinating with people and working with the latest technologies in forestry, remote sensing and machine learning.

Policy & market intel support: tracking and providing thought leadership to policy-, market- and standard developments like the ongoing initiatives of SBTi, GHG Protocol, etc. and potentially making adjustments to our NCS offerings

This is you

We are interested in someone who’s excited about what we do and possesses the following profiles:

Someone who has:

( MUST ) Professional fluency in both verbal and written English

( MUST ) In-depth knowledge of the latest VCS and CDM methodologies for A/R (afforestation/reforestation) projects, preferably also GS4GG, CAR and/or ACR.

( MUST ) 3+ years of recent experiences & track records in A/R project development, registration and verification with the aforementioned standards

) 3+ years of recent experiences & track records in A/R project development, registration and verification with the aforementioned standards Knowledge/experiences in standards like SD Vista and CCB is a plus

Proficiency in GIS software (preferably QGIS); use of PyQGIS is highly valued

Knowledge with geographical databases and expertise in remote sensing analysis, such as obtaining and processing LIDAR, UAV and/or Satellite high-resolution data, are highly valued

A valid work permit in the Netherlands is highly preferred

Someone who is:

A critical thinker and skilled communicator

Able to thrive in a fast paced scale-up environment

Proactive, process oriented and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously – affinities with G-Suite, Slack, Asana and Trello is a plus

Willing to travel as needed (such as during validation/verification cycles)

How to apply

We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible so interviews will start on a rolling basis. Please submit your CV and motivation to j.liu@landlifecompany.com. References may be part of the recruitment process.