Project Manager, Nature-Based Solutions in Europe, ClimatePartner – Munich

Your mission

As part of the Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services team, you will be responsible for the further development of our network in the field of Nature-Based Solutions (afforestation, agroforestry, humus, biochar, peatlands, etc.) in Europe for the voluntary carbon markets. Your project sourcing activities will target countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, France, UK, Sweden, Italy and Spain. In this role you will combine your experience in the field of CO2 reduction projects in the area of Nature-Based Solutions (especially afforestation, reforestation, humus build-up), your existing network of project developers and your analytical skills.

Main tasks and responsibilities

You develop and deepen the ClimatePartner network in the field of Nature-Based Solutions carbon offset projects within Europe

You support the procurement planning and sourcing of carbon offset projects in Europe

You coordinate and organise regional project activities and related customer events

You support your team and the customer management internally with questions about European carbon offset projects and with customer appointments

You advise customers in their search for the right regional project

You manage the European offset projects in the company’s internal database as well as in the official registries and generate statistics

Your profile

You have at least two years of relevant work experience – we are open to all specializations and fields of study

Ideally, you already have some knowledge of the carbon offset markets

Programs such as the Woodland Carbon Code, MoorFutures, Label Bas-Carbone are not unknown to you

You work independently and carefully

You are enthusiastic about the topics of sustainability and climate action

You enjoy working in a team

You have very good German and English skills

Why us?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/careers.

Contact

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com

About us

ClimatePartner is a solutions provider in corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset unavoidable emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, which is confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 150 employees are spread across offices in Munich, Berlin, Essen, Cologne, Vienna, Zürich, London and Yerevan. We work with about 3,000 companies in 35 countries.