EMEA > EU Market: EUAs fall back from new record as markets reverse course

EU Market: EUAs fall back from new record as markets reverse course

Published 18:00 on March 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:10 on March 18, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs surged to a new record high early Thursday as markets lifted in response to a dovish US Fed, with a strong auction showing despite sky-high prices above €43.

EUAs surged to a new record high on Thursday as markets lifted in response to a dovish US Fed and a strong auction, but fell back as concerns about inflation hit equities and triggered profit-taking.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software