Climate Change Researcher (VP), Sustainable Investing, JP Morgan Asset Management – London

The Role

JPMAM is looking to add a dedicated Climate Change Researcher to the Sustainable Investing team, to contribute to and expand all aspects of the team’s work. S/he will be part of a global research team and will be expected to help execute on the overall strategy for the team, focusing on delivering key climate insights – covering climate risk assessment and attribution, modelling of climate impacts as well as portfolio implementation methodologies and investment frameworks across asset classes.

S/he will be expected to make immediate contributions to the firm’s understanding of climate change’s impact on economics, in order to add value to cross-asset investments and our clients. The successful candidate will be expected to provide informative and accurate analysis of how climate change and potential policy changes impact both developed and developing economies around the world in the context of asset allocation and investment portfolio management.

Expectations of the role

Research & Analysis

Leading research, analysis and evaluation projects at the intersection of climate science, government policies and economics; Performing technical analysis and modelling of energy, emissions, costs, revenues and related data in order to inform climate change and sustainability strategies; Translating scientific predictions about Climate Change into economic projections and implications for financial markets under various policy scenarios, in collaboration with internal economists and portfolio managers; Producing outstanding thematic reports to educate and enhance the firm’s and its clients’ understanding on the economics of climate change, including the creation of impactful materials with a keen eye for visual representation of complex and striking data and findings; Developing climate resilience analytical capabilities and investment tools to assess physical and transition risks and opportunities; Initiating, designing, coordinating and delivering all aspects of any projects assigned to them, including managing and guiding project-assigned analysts.



Internal Stakeholder & Client Engagement

Building relationships with other research analysts on the Sustainable Investing team and other investment teams across asset classes supporting the investment and research process; Partnering closely with multiple teams across JPMAM in the execution of joint research work, and to design and construct investment frameworks, analytical tools to suit investor requirements and preferences; Design and build research and investment framework focusing on physical and transition risks and opportunities; Engaging with stakeholders through both quantitative and qualitative survey and technical-economic analysis; Engaging with clients to support business development activities to provide climate-related portfolio or investment solutions in capacity as a Sustainable Investing specialist; Providing clients with advice on how policies are working and analysis on the likely effects of proposed policies on the environment, climate, society, health and the economy; Travelling as required and acting as an ambassador the Sustainable Investing team at internal and external events.



Qualifications

This is a demanding job that requires independent thinking, analytical research and data analysis skills, effective client and stakeholder management, purposeful collaboration and pragmatic problem-solving skills. The successful candidate will possess a passion for creative and critical thinking about financial markets, and a desire to be part of a fast-growing team. They will need to be pro-active as well as thorough in understanding, valuing and maintaining coverage on existing research projects. Previous experience in an analytical research role either in Asset Management or a closely related business is essential.

Additionally, candidates should demonstrate:

• Bachelor’s degree within a business or technical field (science, engineering, mathematics, finance, economics etc.); Advanced degree (Masters or PhD) preferred;

• 6+ years of full-time practical experience;

• Significant work and/or academic experience in climate change science research and/or investment management;

• Deep expertise in at least one of the following areas: financial statement analysis, economic forecasting, energy system modelling, business strategy and advanced programming skills applied to economic or social system forecasting.

Industry/Market knowledge

Deep understanding of climate change science and policy issues, including mitigation and adaptation measures in the context of investment risks and opportunities: Understanding of energy efficiency / low carbon transition financial mechanisms and environmental impacts / circular economy Understanding of climate change science and commercial deployment of climate models in economic forecasts and strategic asset allocation Solid understanding of financial markets, investment theories and asset valuations. Familiarity with broader ESG and sustainable investing a plus.



Research & Modelling skills

Track record of leading analyses and authoring thought leadership related to climate change and decarbonisation; Strong quantitative analysis capability and experience building econometric models for the purposes of climate change forecasts; Experience in the application of quantitative methods and analytic techniques in the analysis of financial data.



Client-Facing

Experience of influential engagement with senior-level stakeholders and comfort working alongside/in collaboration with leaders in finance and industry, government officials, as well as academic experts and research organisations.



Soft Skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills to articulate methods, insights and recommendations from complex and quantitative analysis in a compelling and influential way, both internally and to expert and non-technical audiences; Strong analytical and decision-making ability, combined with intellectual curiosity and honesty; Project management skills and the ability to manage several projects simultaneously; Outstanding interpersonal characteristics, reputation, and team orientation, which will enable her/him to command the confidence, loyalty, and respect of colleagues.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. offers an exceptional benefits program and a highly competitive compensation package. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an Equal Opportunity EmployerJ.P. Morgan is a global leader in financial services, providing strategic advice and products to the world’s most prominent corporations, governments, wealthy individuals and institutional investors. Our first-class business in a first-class way approach to serving clients drives everything we do. We strive to build trusted, long-term partnerships to help our clients achieve their business objectives.

We recognize that our people are our strength and the diverse talents they bring to our global workforce are directly linked to our success. We are an equal opportunity employer and place a high value on diversity and inclusion at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of any protected attribute, including race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital or veteran status, pregnancy or disability, or any other basis protected under applicable law. In accordance with applicable law, we make reasonable accommodations for applicants’ and employees’ religious practices and beliefs, as well as any mental health or physical disability needs.

