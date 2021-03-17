UK plans for 2023 tightening of its new carbon market
Published 07:08 on March 17, 2021 / Last updated at 08:26 on March 17, 2021 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK expects to tighten its cap-and-trade programme in 2023 to align with its mid-century net zero emissions target, the government said in a strategy document published Wednesday that could see British emitters face higher carbon costs up to three years earlier than their European rivals.
The UK expects to tighten its cap-and-trade programme in 2023 to align with its mid-century net zero emissions target, the government said in a strategy document published Wednesday that could see British emitters face higher carbon costs up to three years earlier than their European rivals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.