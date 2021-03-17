CBAM > UK plans for 2023 tightening of its new carbon market

UK plans for 2023 tightening of its new carbon market

Published 07:08 on March 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:26 on March 17, 2021  /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK expects to tighten its cap-and-trade programme in 2023 to align with its mid-century net zero emissions target, the government said in a strategy document published Wednesday that could see British emitters face higher carbon costs up to three years earlier than their European rivals.

