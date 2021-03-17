Africa > Oil company Eni to deepen co-development of forestry offset projects

Oil company Eni to deepen co-development of forestry offset projects

Published 20:33 on March 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:33 on March 17, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Italian oil and gas firm Eni will avoid buying spot carbon offsets from brokers where possible, choosing instead to expand co-development of projects in partnership with developers and local actors, a company official said Wednesday.

