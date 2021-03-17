Oil company Eni to deepen co-development of forestry offset projects
Published 20:33 on March 17, 2021 / Last updated at 20:33 on March 17, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Italian oil and gas firm Eni will avoid buying spot carbon offsets from brokers where possible, choosing instead to co-develop projects in partnership with developers and local actors, a company official said Wednesday.
Italian oil and gas firm Eni will avoid buying spot carbon offsets from brokers where possible, choosing instead to expand co-development of projects in partnership with developers and local actors, a company official said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.