Oil company Eni to deepen co-development of forestry offset projects

Published 20:33 on March 17, 2021 / Last updated at 20:33 on March 17, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Italian oil and gas firm Eni will avoid buying spot carbon offsets from brokers where possible, choosing instead to co-develop projects in partnership with developers and local actors, a company official said Wednesday.