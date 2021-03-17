Washington Senate LCFS opponent sees possible “path forward” for legislation

Published 20:35 on March 17, 2021 / Last updated at 20:35 on March 17, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A key Washington state senator who has repeatedly blocked low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) legislation sees a possible path forward for the bill this year if certain provisions are built in, he told a committee Tuesday.