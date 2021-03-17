EMEA > EU nations eye carbon price-based support for green hydrogen, with Portugal pioneering first auction

EU nations eye carbon price-based support for green hydrogen, with Portugal pioneering first auction

Published 16:54 on March 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:36 on March 17, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU nations want to support green hydrogen using carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) schemes, with Portugal leading the way by making plans to hold an auction in the second half of 2021.

EU nations want to support green hydrogen using carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) schemes, with Portugal leading the way by making plans to hold an auction in the second half of 2021.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software