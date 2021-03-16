UPDATE – NZ Market: First NZU auction sells out at NZ$36
Published 23:55 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 03:15 on March 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand sold all 4.75 million NZUs on offer at its inaugural auction Wednesday, with the sale clearing more than 7% below the secondary market at NZ$36 ($25.90).
