California power consumption trends back to historic levels at pandemic’s one-year mark
Published 18:27 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 18:27 on March 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California electricity demand appears to be skewing back to historic levels, though consumption remained stunted over the first two months of 2021 amid more COVID-19 restrictions, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.
California electricity demand appears to be skewing back to historic levels, though consumption remained stunted over the first two months of 2021 amid more COVID-19 restrictions, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.