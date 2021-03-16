California power consumption trends back to historic levels at pandemic’s one-year mark

Published 18:27 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 18:27 on March 16, 2021

California electricity demand appears to be skewing back to historic levels, though consumption remained stunted over the first two months of 2021 amid more COVID-19 restrictions, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.