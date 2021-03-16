EMEA > EU Market: EUAs retreat further amid profit-taking, weaker energy

Published 19:27 on March 16, 2021

EUAs lost nearly 2% on Tuesday, falling back further from the previous session's record high amid weaker energy markets and profit-taking, and despite resolute bullish sentiment.

