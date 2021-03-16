Consulting firm seeks LCFS transition for another California offset project

Published 15:38 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 15:52 on March 16, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A sustainability consulting firm is aiming to transfer another California Carbon Offset (CCO) project into the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for a negative carbon, electricity-based pathway, according to documents published Monday.