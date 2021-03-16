EMEA > Germany’s RWE reports 23% cut in ETS-covered emissions for 2020

Germany’s RWE reports 23% cut in ETS-covered emissions for 2020

Published 15:55 on March 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:44 on March 16, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

ETS-covered emissions from Germany-based utility RWE dropped 23% last year, as higher carbon prices reduced the profitability of the company's coal-based units, it said in its full-year results on Tuesday.

