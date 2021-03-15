Senior Program Officer, Innovations, Verra – Washington DC/Flexible

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Innovations

Location: Washington, DC preferred (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term flexible work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, Standards Development

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources by working with the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Standard — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste collection and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Innovation team is looking for a Senior Program Officer to support our work to foster climate impact and generate related environmental and social benefits through the VCS Program and other emerging standards, tools and programs.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Innovation Team might include…

Participating in Innovation Team meetings to identify new opportunities to scale climate and sustainable development activities and to create and implement solutions to barriers within existing Verra standards and methodologies.

Contributing to and managing interactions with external experts (e.g., coordinating partners and consultants) and stakeholders, including project and methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, credit buyers and others.

Conducting research into approaches for measurement and monitoring of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions and/or removals resulting from, for example, avoidance of food loss and waste.

Contributing to the evolution of Verra programs (e.g., helping develop updates to existing Verra rules and procedures) to drive significant environmental and social impact in the climate and sustainable development sectors.

Collaborating with other Verra teams (e.g., Program, Market Development, Communications) to advance our organizational mission.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Coordinating and providing technical input to the development of new VCS methodologies (e.g. food loss and waste) and to other GHG emissions reduction/removal and sustainable development opportunities in the VCS and SD VISta.

Researching and evaluating new and emerging MRV technologies and approaches.

Drafting revisions to Verra program rules and procedures relevant to sustainable development issues to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs.

Providing technical guidance to Program Team colleagues and users of Verra programs. Such users include project developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders such as credit buyers.

Supporting the Verra Innovations Team on other emerging opportunities.

Participating in domestic and international conferences and other events as required.

You bring with you…

At least 3 years of relevant professional or internship experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, project developer and/or validation and verification body.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of climate change and sustainability science; food loss and waste and sustainable development knowledge would be advantageous.

A relevant university degree; a master’s degree would be advantageous.

Understanding of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, Sustainable Development Goals and related initiatives, and/or climate/development finance, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages, especially Spanish, French or Bahasa would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of Verra’s programs, and are able to effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under Verra’s programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $55,000 – $68,000.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), sabbatical and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.