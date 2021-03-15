Fund Control, Monitoring and Evaluation Director, Emergent – Barcelona/New York

Position Overview:

Emergent is a non-profit intermediary between forest countries and the private sector. It facilitates transactions of high-integrity carbon credits from national-scale forest protection programmes. Emergent needs to hire an entrepreneurial and analytical individual to manage and monitor its work in disbursing funds from carbon credit sales to forest countries. Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, this role is critical to Emergent’s mission. The role holder will be charged with operationalizing and continuously improving Emergent’s fund control and reporting arrangements. These ensure proceeds from transactions are invested to support countries’ achievement of their Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement, and instill confidence in buyers and donors that their funds are going to further tropical forest protection. An important aspect of this role will be to engage with financial intermediaries, delivery partners and other third parties to ensure that funds are disbursed properly in accordance with agreements made with forest country governments, and that funded activities are correctly reported upon.

The Director will have the opportunity to help build and implement a new global funding structure, tailoring existing structures to create something new. The ‘jurisdictional REDD+’ credit market is quickly expanding and offers a mechanism to channel billions of dollars of new funding into tropical forest protection and sustainable development. The Director will play an important role in making that happen, underwriting a global effort to end deforestation, slow climate change and protect critical elements of the Earth’s biodiversity.

Responsibilities

Leading the design and implementation of Emergent’s fund control and disbursement structure in good time for our first credit transactions (estimated to be in early 2022).

With Emergent’s supply team, working with jurisdictions on selection of GCF / GEF Accredited Entities (AEs). These financial intermediaries will be contracted to act as conduits for flows of funds to jurisdictions and to report on funds’ use to Emergent and its stakeholders.

With legal and technical support, negotiating and contracting with AEs to ensure resilient, flexible and clearly understood fund control and reporting arrangements are in place.

Overseeing transaction fund disbursements and flows, ensuring timeliness, efficiency and accurate record keeping.

Reviewing and refining post-disbursement reporting from AEs, distilling them into insights for donors and buyers.

Developing, contracting and overseeing third party auditing of AEs.

Working closely with Emergent’s Demand and Supply teams to ensure that fund control and reporting are effectively integrated across Emergent’s business development, transactions and communications.

Ensuring effective and trusting working relationships are in place between all parties involved in Emergent’s fund controls and reporting.

Requirements of the Role

Essential experience and attributes:

8+ years of professional experience in a large funding organisation and/or national or international development agency (e.g. USAID, DFID, NORAD). Equivalent experience at a multi-lateral organisation (e.g. the World Bank or UN) will be considered.

Experience deploying funding in low-and-middle income countries, and in structuring and managing post-disbursement auditing and reporting.

Experience engaging with local and national governments, including experience managing contracting between governments and third parties (e.g. non-profits, multi-lateral lenders, other governments).

Familiarity with aid disbursement principles (e.g. ODA, IFC) and guidelines (DFID, EU).

Familiarity with donor post-disbursement reporting and auditing mechanisms.

Experience preparing, negotiating and executing complex multi-party contracts.

Bachelor’s degree required; master’s degree in economics, international development, environmental science, law, or equivalent preferred.

Passion for the mission of Emergent.

Demonstrated ability to lead teams through complexity and ambiguity.

Detail-oriented with strong analytical and administrative skills.

Excellent interpersonal, presentation, and communication skills.

Decisiveness and pragmatism.

Willingness and ability to work within a small team, ‘start-up’ and predominantly virtual environment.

Preferred experience and attributes:

Spanish fluency; Portuguese, French, and/or Bahasa a bonus

Familiarity with the international climate policy framework, including UNFCCC, REDD+, Paris Agreement, etc.

Experience in managing deployment of funds toward REDD+ activities (e.g. through multilateral mechanisms like the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility or private project development)

Applicants must have work authorization in the US, UK or Europe.

Emergent provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, local or other applicable laws.

Please include your cover letter and resume as a single PDF document when applying.

Applicants can apply here.

About Emergent:

Forests are crucial to all life on Earth. They capture and store carbon and are one of the most promising, large-scale, and cost-effective opportunities to combat climate change. Rainforests also sustain rainfalls, food supply, vital ecosystems, and livelihoods for over a billion people. Protecting them is not just a moral imperative, it is essential for a stable, prosperous, and sustainable future for us all. As the COVID-19 crisis highlights, we live in a fragile and interconnected world where sustainability cannot be taken for granted.

There is increasing recognition of the urgency of climate change. The Paris Agreement in 2015 committed governments to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels. 760 major corporations have committed to climate neutrality, and over 40 countries have implemented some form of carbon pricing scheme. After two decades of putting necessary, effective, high integrity standards and market mechanisms in place, The Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator

(“Emergent”) has the historic opportunity to channel this momentum to solving the deforestation crisis. Emergent helps safeguard the world’s tropical forests by building a global market for forest carbon credits. Countries generate these credits by reducing deforestation and tropical deforestation (called “REDD+”). For forest countries, Emergent provides a guaranteed source of demand by facilitating access to a range of high-volume buyers, backed by a purchase guarantee from donors, giving countries the certainty need-ed to make investments in forest protection and chart a new course. For buyers, Emergent provides access to the highest-quality REDD+ credits, enabling them to meet their climate neutrality goals. Emergent is supported by the government of Norway, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation.