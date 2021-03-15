Carbon Credits Procurement Executive, Gaia Environment – Singapore

Seniority Level: Associate
Industry: Renewables & Environment Environmental Services Oil & Energy
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Functions: Purchasing Supply Chain
- Candidate to provide support in purchasing & sourcing carbon credits
- to develop and expand carbon credits portfolio for the company by working with international project partners
- to provide market update of project host countries to the team internally
- preferably at least 1 year working experience, relevant industry will be an added advantage.