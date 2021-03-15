Job Postings > Carbon Credits Procurement Executive, Gaia Environment – Singapore

Carbon Credits Procurement Executive, Gaia Environment – Singapore

Published 12:25 on March 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:22 on March 15, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Candidate to provide support in purchasing & sourcing carbon credits, to develop and expand carbon credits portfolio for the company by working with international project partners. and to provide market update of project host countries to the team internally.

Seniority Level: Associate
Industry: Renewables & Environment Environmental Services Oil & Energy
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Functions: Purchasing Supply Chain

  • Industry Renewables & Environment
  • preferably at least 1 year working experience, relevant industry will be an added advantage.

Comment

