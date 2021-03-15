Director of Strategy for COP26, UK Cabinet Office – London/Glasgow

Reference number: 105648

Salary: £93,000

Grade: SCS Pay Band 2

Contract type: Fixed Term, Loan

Length of employment: Until March 2022 (approx.)

Business area: CO – COP26

Type of role: Environment and Sustainability

Senior leadership: Strategy

Working pattern: Flexible working, Full-time, Job share

Number of posts: 1

Location Glasgow, London

About the job

Summary

The UK will be hosting the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP26), the UN’s annual climate change summit meeting in November 2021. This will be the most important global climate change conference since Paris.

The COP26 Unit, which is part of the Cabinet Office, works across Whitehall and internationally with relevant departments and ministers to deliver COP26 climate change policy and prepare for the summit itself. The team comes from right across the UK government and beyond. The unit is building partnerships with key UK and international stakeholders to deliver a successful COP26.

Job description

Reporting to the Director General (CEO) of the COP26 unit, the post holder will be responsible for the ongoing development and delivery of the COP26 strategy for the UK 2021 presidency.

Ensuring that the presidency has a coherent plan for delivering success during the planning and preparation for the summit, the successful candidate will oversee a team of officials and be responsive to the rapidly evolving international political, economic, social, environmental and technological contexts of COP26.

You will lead and motivate a mixed team of government and non-government professionals and experts to provide guidance to the presidency on the delivery of COP26 priorities whilst proactively championing and leading change.

Responsibilities

– Lead the ongoing iteration and delivery of COP strategy that brings together all policy areas in the COP26 unit in addition to cross-government ministerial offices and delivery teams (including HM Treasury, FCDO, DEFRA and BEIS), as well No10 and the COP26 high level action champion and team;

– Oversee the strategy on key COP26 issues that will shape its political success such as engagement with vulnerable countries, key negotiating issues and the sequencing of climate priorities through other major events in the year. This will involve engagement via a cross-government director steering/working group;

– Deliver regular strategy products for cross-government and Cabinet committee scrutiny, ministerial briefing and governance boards. Lead regular look-aheads, raising critical issues, reporting on key metrics, adapting the unit’s priorities and reflecting on progress to date;

– Oversee regular progress reporting via key delivery products to the COP26 President and Prime Minister;

– Work closely with the directors of communication and partnerships and engagement to develop and deliver the COP26 narrative, embedding it into strategic communications and stakeholder planning as well as wider external-facing COP26 work;

– Act as the COP26 strategic lead, engaging directly with key senior civil society and NGO actors around the globe – many of whom will define presidency success in the public climate sphere – to align strategic campaigning outside of government, share insights and develop wider buy-in for presidency approach/narrative. This will include presenting at public events and private briefings;

– Develop and manage relationships with key climate organisations and individuals;

– Lead and motivate a diverse team of senior civil servants, consultants and secondees to work across a complex and sensitive stakeholder landscape to achieve COP26 strategic objectives; and

– Represent COP26 Director General (CEO) at relevant meetings, presentations and cross-government discussions.

Things you need to know

Security Successful candidates must pass a disclosure and barring security check. Successful candidates must meet the security requirements before they can be appointed. The level of security needed is security check. See our vetting charter. People working with government assets must complete basic personnel security standard checks.

Selection process details Advert Close: Sunday 28th March 2021

Shortlist: w/c 29th March 2021

Assessments: w/c 5th & 12th April 2021

Interviews: 23rd April 2021 Feedback will only be provided if you attend an interview or assessment.

Nationality requirements This job is broadly open to the following groups: UK nationals

nationals of Commonwealth countries who have the right to work in the UK

nationals of the Republic of Ireland

nationals from the EU, EEA or Switzerland with (or eligible for) status under the European Union Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

relevant EU, EEA, Swiss or Turkish nationals working in the Civil Service

relevant EU, EEA, Swiss or Turkish nationals who have built up the right to work in the Civil Service

certain family members of the relevant EU, EEA, Swiss or Turkish nationals Further information on nationality requirements

Working for the Civil Service The Civil Service Code sets out the standards of behaviour expected of civil servants. We recruit by merit on the basis of fair and open competition, as outlined in the Civil Service Commission’s recruitment principles. The Civil Service embraces diversity and promotes equal opportunities. As such, we run a Disability Confident Scheme (DCS) for candidates with disabilities who meet the minimum selection criteria.

Apply and further information

Contact point for applicants Job contact : Name : Sara Mullen Email : sara.mullen@cabinetoffice.gov.uk Recruitment team : Email : sara.mullen@cabinetoffice.gov.uk

