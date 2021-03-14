Director of Technical Services, EP Carbon – Berkeley/Minneapolis/Remote

Position: Director of Technical Services

Based in Berkeley CA, Minneapolis MN or fully remote for the right candidate.

EP Carbon, a technical consultancy and project developer, is seeking a technical director to join our growing AFOLU carbon practice. EP Carbon, formerly ecoPartners, is a leader in forest carbon and AFOLU projects. For more than 12 years we have built projects oriented to the evolving carbon markets that benefit our clients, threatened ecosystems, and the lives of the disadvantaged. We have been successful innovators in the voluntary and compliance markets. Our goals are conservation, impact, and to expand the utility of carbon finance.

The Director of Technical Services at EP Carbon has an advanced understanding of AFOLU carbon project design and a track record of design leading to successful implementation. The Director has experience using standards like VCS, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry or similar (this qualification is flexible), and their accompanying methodologies. The Director brings a creative perspective to project design, including the application of co-benefit standards (CCB, SDVISta or similar) and knowledge of successful practices for project implementation.

The Director oversees technical service delivery on our team by:

Thinking through project design with technical managers and project proponents during feasibility or early project development;

Providing oversight and instruction to technical managers and analysts as they build geospatial analyses, carbon accounting models, and project documentation;

Maintaining a wide knowledge of methodologies and continuously learning and contributing to methodology development, jurisdictional strategies, and new project types.

The Director has a drive to stay at the forefront of AFOLU based carbon project design and technology. Understanding of “blue carbon” conservation and restoration, and agricultural soil carbon projects are strong advantages. Similarly, an understanding of “jurisdictional nested REDD” (JNR) and its impacts on carbon project development will be an asset. With that being said, the drive to learn and grow as a conservation leader is more important than any specific qualification.

Responsibilities

Technical Oversight

Direct and coordinate with technical managers to ensure progress on current projects.

Oversee project design and development strategy for a variety of carbon project types and in particular VCS REDD+

Maintain knowledge of the most recent versions of project design standards and methodologies, in particular VCS 4.0.

Provide final review and approval of project deliverables including geospatial analyses, carbon accounting models, and documentation.

Communicate standard and methodology requirements internally and externally.

Understand the applicability and limits of technical development tools.

Actively mentor and train employees of the company including technical managers and analysts, and build the conceptual understanding of non-technical staff.

Business Development

Support in the identification, cultivation and execution of new business opportunities

Review and approve proposals and cost estimates for accuracy relative to project design

Desired Qualifications

5 years working in a land use carbon-oriented field

Familiarity with Verra standards and methodologies, or equivalent

Technical skills that include a mixture of statistical analysis, remote sensing, ecosystem modeling, and/or forest biometrics.

We don’t expect expertise in everything, but strengths in some of these skills will be an asset.

Nice to have:

M.S. or Ph.D but will gladly consider equivalent experience

Second language proficiency in Spanish, French or Portuguese.

Terms

A competitive salary

Full‐time 40 hours per week with flexible scheduling

Annual bonus of minimum 15% of annual salary

Dependent upon meeting minimum yearly revenue target

401(k) retirement plan with company match on contributions up to 6% of annual salary

Commuter benefit

Paid vacation and holidays

Position based in Berkeley CA, Minneapolis MN or fully remote for the right candidate.

Application

Interested candidates should submit the following by March 31st2021:

CV or resume

Short cover letter describing your interest in the position and corresponding experience.

EP Carbon understands that there are no perfect candidates for a position, and success can come from many different pathways. If you see yourself in this job description, despite not checking every box, we encourage you to apply.

EP Carbon is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, color, national origin, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Please apply either to Indeed or by sending application materials to Samantha Youngdale, Operations Manager: syoungdale [at] epcarbon.com.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Paid time off

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Work Location:

One location

Company’s website:

epcarbon.com

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Work Remotely:

Yes

COVID-19 Precaution(s):

Remote interview process

Virtual meetings

APPLY HERE